Watch: WWE Legend ‘The Undertaker’ Drives Pace Car At NASCAR Race In Austin

It wouldn’t be a crazy afternoon of NASCAR racing if we didn’t get a little craziness before the green flag. On Sunday afternoon, WWE legend ‘The Undertaker was the honorary driver of the pace car, leading all 40 drivers to starting line in Austin, Texas.

The NASCAR circuit was in Texas for the road-course race at EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. It is actually the hometown of ‘Mark Callaway’, who is also a very big Texas Longhorns fan. The almost 7-foot phenom got a special ride around the track on Sunday morning before taking control of the field and bringing them to green.

🔔 GONG 🔔 A legend behind the wheel to pace the field today. pic.twitter.com/46FbMFN68H — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 27, 2022

Before getting in the car, Taker called the moment a bucket list item that he was glad to check off the list.

“I’m excited, the opportunity, it is kind of a bucket list thing for me, and to be able to do it here in my hometown in my home state, that makes it that much more exciting,” said The Undertaker. “So I’m really looking forward to it.”

The road course has been a difficult track for many drivers, especially when NASCAR decided to add a race in Austin. But the future WWE hall of fame member said he could believe that 40 cars were going to have to find their groove around the complicated track.

“I just want to say this first off, it took me less time to get pace car certified than it did to get my actual driver’s license,” said The Undertaker. “But it’s fun. That is a crazy track. I can’t imagine these 40 drivers having to negotiate this thing. It’s gonna be exciting, I can’t wait.”

It’a not everyday you see the ‘Undertaker’ driving a Toyota Camry around a NASCAR track.