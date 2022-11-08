WWE Hall Of Famer Torrie Wilson Talks About Turning Down Request To Get Naked In The Ring

Back in the day the WWE, or the WWF as it used to be known, pushed the boundaries at every opportunity. Female wrestlers would often get as close to naked as possible and bikinis were often worn in the ring.

One of the more popular women in wrestling during the late 90s into the early 2000s was Sable. She pushed the boundaries just about as far as anybody. She even appeared in the ring with paint in the shape of handprints on her boobs.

The 90s were a wild time for pro wrestlers, especially the women.

Going that far during a wrestling event wasn’t for everyone. That includes WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson. She appeared in Playboy twice during her wrestling career, including once with Sable, but she wouldn’t get naked in the ring.

Torrie revealed during an interview on The Mike O’Hearn Show that she turned down a request to appear naked in the ring. She said, “They wanted me, like what Sable did, paint my boobs and walk out there naked.”

“And I said no. There are certain things that I turned down that I could’ve gotten ahead with. But it just didn’t feel right.”

Listen to Torrie talk about turning that down around the 49:00 minute mark:

Torrie Wilson Is Still A Legend

Things worked out just fine for Torrie. It turns out that she didn’t need to go the painted boobs in the ring route to make a name for herself. Some people do and that’s alright.

Torrie Wilson at the 10th annual Fighters Only World Mixed Martial Arts Awards (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Torrie’s a Hall of Famer and at 47 is still commanding attention on social media. She has over 1.1 million followers and often shares fitness-related tips.

The raunchy era Torrie and others came up in has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t look back and remember it as the pure entertainment it was.