WWE Hall Of Famer Torrie Wilson Issues A PSA About Leg Day In A One Piece Thong Swimsuit

Listen up people, WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson has a very important public service announcement to pass along. She could have very easily typed out a few words and sent it off on social media without a second thought, but she didn’t do that.

Torrie, as she often does, went above and beyond the minimum requirements in order to drive her PSA home. In doing so, she left little doubt about the validity of what she was saying.

Model and former professional wrestler Torrie Wilson attends Fighters Only World Mixed Martial Arts Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

After all, simply making a statement is far less effective than if you provide a solid example to accompany it.

The 48-year-old content machine knows this and she had this in mind when she took to X on Friday morning and said, “public service announcement: never skip leg day.”

Now we’ve all seen the pictures of the jacked guy in the gym with the noodle legs. That’s a great example of the importance of not neglecting your legs, but Torrie’s example is arguably much better.

Torrie’s example of why leg day is so important includes a picture of the legend in a one piece thong swimsuit.

public service announcement: never skip leg day pic.twitter.com/fMgqSOsgqC — Torrie Wilson (@Torrie11) September 29, 2023

Torrie Wilson Knows How To Deliver A PSA

Now that’s a PSA that isn’t going to have too many people questioning it. This isn’t coming from a random fitness influencer who could be passing along bad advice.

She’s not spewing nonsense about the alignment of the stars being an essential part of her workout or anything having to do with the latest fad.

This is coming from a Hall of Famer with a long track record of being comfortable with not a lot of clothing on. She’s put in the work and continues to do so.

Walking away from wrestling hasn’t turned her into an out of shape over the hill has been. She’s still getting after it with no signs of slowing down.

When Torrie Wilson tells you leg day is important, you listen.