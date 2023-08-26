Bray Wyatt Remembered By WWE With Ten-Bell Salute, Touching Video Tribute. Chris Jericho Salutes Wyatt From London Concert

Videos by OutKick

The professional wrestling world is mourning the loss of one of the most entertaining performers in WWE history. Bray Wyatt passed away on Thursday, sending shockwaves around the world.

On Friday night, the WWE held its weekly Smackdown show in Louisville, Kentucky. As the show came on-air, the stage was filled with wrestlers for a ten-bell salute, which is the traditional way of honoring a fallen coworker or legend. In the case of Bray Wyatt, this also included the crowd lighting up the arena with their cell-phones, in a homage to Wyatt’s entrance.

Standing at the top of the stage was Triple-H, while Wyatt’s former teammate Erik Rowan was in attendance, though he doesn’t work for the company. Also, Braun Strowman flew into Louisville for the tribute show, while dealing with an injury.

In true WWE fashion, the arena and those at home were shown a video tribute, with NeedToBreathe’s song ‘Everknown’ playing over the highlight package.

Man, that tribute video featuring @NEEDTOBREATHE for Bray Wyatt got me.



Then the Louisville crowd singing “He’s got the whole world in his hands”

pic.twitter.com/rWI0Gsb7KZ — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) August 26, 2023

Bray Wyatt Was One Of The Most Creative Performers In WWE History

There hasn’t been a WWE entertainer that garnered the attention of the crowd like Wyatt did since the Undertaker. Known for his bone-chilling entrances and variety of different persona’s in the ring, Wyatt literally had the whole WWE universe in his hand, watching every move or vignette.

The passing of Wyatt has been met with a number of tributes from former coworkers and fans from all over the world. During a concert on Friday night in London, Chris Jericho, who works for rival company AEW, but had a legendary run in the WWE, paid tribute to Wyatt at his rock concert.

Chris Jericho & people in attendance at the Fozzy concert tonight payed tribute to Bray Wyatt.



Chants for Bray & then they sing “He’s got the whole world in his hands.”



Beautiful. Class act.



via WrestlingContentUK pic.twitter.com/4EwJ2DL54s — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) August 25, 2023

Just as the crowd in London sang ‘He’s got the whole world in his hands’, the sold-out crowd in Louisville did the same.

WWE Giving All Profits From Wyatt Merchandise To Family

In a move that’s rarely been done, the WWE is giving all profits from Wyatt merchandise sales to his wife JoJo and kids. Company performers usually get a percentage of sales, ranging from 5% and up. But in the case of Bray, the company did not feel it was right for them to profit off all of the merchandise fans would be buying over the next few months.

Now, his family should be taken care of and the company is making sure they get everything needed to support Wyatt’s four kids.

There will never be another performer like Bray Wyatt, and his work on the microphone and inside the ring will never be forgotten.

OutKick sends its condolences to the family of Windham Rotunda, along with his wife and kids.