WTF Was Nancy Pelosi Doing During The State Of The Union Address?

Move over frigid, mittened-up Bernie Sanders meme. The bitch is back — and this time, she has a meme of her own.

During Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday evening, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi had everyone in the audience asking, “WTF?” after she made a bizarre gesture in response to Biden’s “burn pits” comments.

Apparently the mere mention of our servicemen and women inhaling toxic smoke on the battlefield makes Pelosi so excited, she just can’t sit still.

When Biden referenced burn pits, Pelosi must have thought it was her turn to roll at the craps table. She sprung up, both fists clenched tightly, knuckle to knuckle, and rubbed her paws against one another, smiling ear to ear.

And as her fists acted as a safe space for dice, M&Ms, or Chuck E. Cheese tokens, Pelosi’s face displayed all the balance of a well lubricated college student three hours into dollar draft night.

Then perhaps for the first time in her political career, Pelosi actually read the room and seemingly realized she was the only one standing. So she attempted to do what she does best — sit on her ass. However, that proved to be more difficult than she anticipated. So she spent a few moments leaning to the right (another first!) before she finally remembered how to sit down, though she still kept her fists clenched as tight as her smile.

After forty years in politics, Pelosi has finally done something good for the American people. She and her meme have given us all a good laugh.

