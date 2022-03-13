Wrestling Legend Scott Hall On Life Support

Videos by OutKick

Wrestling legend Scott Hall was placed on life support after suffering multiple heart attacks after hip replacement surgery, per numerous reports.

Hall went in for hip replacement surgery that had serious complications and led to three heart attacks, leaving him on life support at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, his friend ‘Marvelous’ Marc Mero tweeted Sunday.

“My thoughts and prayers are for Scott Hall who is on life support at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. We spent many years in WCW and WWE together. Some great memories,” Mero said.

My thoughts and prayers are for Scott Hall who is on life support at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Ga. We spent many years in WCW and WWE together. Some great memories. He recently had hip surgery but had serious complications which led to three heart attacks. pic.twitter.com/6brThzFiCA — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) March 13, 2022

Larry Brown Sports reported earlier this month that Hall’s friend and well-known wrestling figure Jerry Jarrett confirmed Hall fell and broke his hip, leading to the surgery.

Hall rose to fame in the early ’90s as Razor Ramon, and after a number of title runs, the wrestling legend left the WWE to go back to WCW where he helped revolutionize wrestling.

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Razor Ramon at WWF Wrestlemania X8 in 2002. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage).

CBS17.com reports he went on to form the nWo with Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash. Hall has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, once as himself with the nWo and once as the iconic Razor Ramon.

“Hard work pays off, dreams come true. Bad times don’t last, but BAD GUYS do.” – Scott Hall



Our thoughts and prayers are with Scott Hall and his family. Thinking of you all right now. Sending so much health, healing, love and strength your way. Xoxo ❤️‍🩹 — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) March 13, 2022

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Scott Hall and his family. Thinking of you all right now. Sending so much health, healing, love and strength your way. Xoxo,” Impact Wrestling Knockout Champion Mickie James tweeted Sunday.

The 63-year-old was scheduled to appear at WrestleMania weekend in Arlington, Texas next month, Larry Brown Sports reports.

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner.

Signup for OutKick VIP by clicking here, and keep up with all OutKick’s latest betting info by clicking here and following OutKick Bets on Twitter.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free for up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.