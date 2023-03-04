‘World’s Sexiest Athlete’ Alica Schmidt Warm-Up Routine Grabs The Internet’s Attention

Videos by OutKick

Now that the indoor track season is behind her, it’s time for Alica Schmidt to prepare for the upcoming summer season. There’s no reason that the “World’s Sexiest Athlete” can’t make content out of her preparation.

It’s not a rule or anything. In fact, an argument could be made that her millions of followers would prefer some content be made. This week Schmidt delivered.

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 16: Alica Schmidt attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2022 at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park on November 16, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Joined by fellow German sprinter Nadine Reetz, she hit the track for some practice in the sunshine. Every practice starts with an important warm-up routine and this one is no different. Well, besides the fact that this warm-up routine was recorded for millions of eyeballs.

The two athletes lift their legs while moving sideways through a set of hurdles. Music was added to the clip as they bounce their way through the routine and the internet ate it up.

Alica Schmidt Isn’t Shaking The World’s Sexiest Athlete Title Anytime Soon

It’s this kind of work that had the title of the “World’s Hottest Track Athlete,” which was the original title thrown given to her by Joe Kinsey several years ago, bestowed upon her.

Schmidt might not be a fan of the title, but she’s grown to understand and use its power. She said when asked about the title back in 2021, “I do not know why I got this title.”

“Sport comes clearly first. There are thousands of girls on Instagram who look good and still do not have as many fans.”

There’s no reason she can’t hold the title and focus on her sport. Despite shying away from it in interviews, her social media indicates she’s figured out how to do both.

The titles that fit us best are often the ones that others give us. The reaction to this warm-up clip proves, like it or not, this title fits her really well.

Until one of those thousands or girls on Instagram steps forward and successfully challenges Schmidt, it will still be her title that will only further her off the track opportunities.