‘World’s Sexiest Athlete’ Alica Schmidt’s Disappointing Finish Blamed On Wardrobe Change

You never switch things up when they’re working. That’s something athletes learn early. Or so I thought. The “World’s Sexiest Athlete” Alica Schmidt wasn’t aware of this until this week.

The 23-year-old runner was competing at the European Championships in Munich when she opted for a wardrobe change. It would prove costly.

MUNICH, GERMANY – AUGUST 15: Alica Schmidt of Germany prepares to compete in the Athletics – Women’s 400m Round 1 – Heat 3 on day 5 of the European Championships Munich 2022 at Olympiapark on August 15, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

On Monday, in a one-piece outfit, she finished third in her 400m heat. The third-place finish qualified her for the semifinals.

Making it to the semifinals was a goal of hers. And it’s a good thing too, because she ended her chances at qualifying for the finals before she stepped on the track.

Stick with what got you there

Schmidt inexplicably showed up for the semifinals Tuesday in a different outfit. The result speaks for itself. She finished dead last.

That ended her European Championships.

MUNICH, GERMANY – AUGUST 16: Alica Schmidt of Germany looks on prior to competing in the Women’s 400m Semifinal 3 on day 6 of the European Championships Munich 2022 at Olympiapark on August 16, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

I’m not saying Schmidt deserved to lose, but she had to know she was playing with fire switching her outfit.

You don’t wash your uniform during a hit streak and you don’t switch the track outfit until after the finals. I don’t know why sports works that way, but it just does.

Be prepared to perform and then follow these simple rules. Everything works out better when you do.

Schmidt now sets her sights on the 2024 Paris Olympics. Hopefully she will carry this lesson with her as she competes for a spot on her Olympic team.