‘World’s Hottest Speed Skater’ Jutta Leerdam Takes Her Off-Season Workouts Under Water

The only way to top off a strong season is with a stronger off-season. Jutta Leerdam’s off-season is off to a fantastic start. That said, the “World’s Hottest Speed Skater” has her work cut out for her this off-season if she hopes to top her on ice performance.

Jutta is coming off what she calls “the perfect season.” In a tweet recapping the year, thanking her staff and partners for helping her reach a new level, she says she took home first place in 15 out of her 15 1000m races. That’s impressive. So is the start to her off-season.

World’s Hottest Speed Skater’s under water workout (Image Credit: Jutta Leerdam/Instagram)

The 24-year-old got things rolling a few days ago in Miami. She attended the BOSS Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show before continuing on to Mexico.

The good times in Mexico have picked up right where they left off in Miami. From the looks of it Leerdam is vacationing with a few friends.

That means she has company as she enjoys plenty of bikini time during the day and the best of the local nightlife when the sun goes down.

Being a high level athlete oftentimes means it’s hard to completely flip the switch to off-season mode. Leerdam isn’t immune to this.

While she is letting her hair down, putting on bizarrely fitting bikini tops, and see-through skirts. She also found time to challenge herself. She recently turned a freedive into a bit of an off-season workout.

The Sky’s The Limit For Jutta Leerdam

Leerdam thanked her friends for introducing her to it and said of the experience, “I looooved challenging myself and improving my breathwork. It almost felt like I could breathe under water.”

Work hard, play hard, and get in some freediving while on vacation. Whatever ups your game. Lately it seems like everything Leerdam is doing has upped her game.

The results speak for themselves. On the ice she’s figured a few things out. The same can be said about her social media game.

Over four million Instagram followers is nothing to sneeze at. The fact that she’s been able to gain that amount of followers as a speed skater makes it all the more impressive.

For now her massive following will see more vacationing and off-season workouts. The new speed skating season will get underway later this year. That’s not going to bother anyone.