‘World’s Hottest Geoscientist’ Rosie Moore Allows Poisonous Toad ‘Meatloaf’ To Crawl On Her Chest

Rosie Moore, the newly crowned “World’s Hottest Geoscientist,” as named by the OutKick Culture department, is really leaning into her title in a new video with a poisonous cane toad.

Like Paige Spiranac dumping out regular content to keep her world No. 1 ranked golf influencer title, the Florida Atlantic University-trained Moore, who serves on the Delray, Florida water resource management team, clearly understands that she has to keep the geoscientist content churning along or some other hot Instagram geoscientist will come along and steal her title.

That leads us to today’s content where “Meatloaf,” a poisonous cane toad is crawling around on Moore.

Rosie Moore, named the “World’s Hottest Geoscientist” by the OutKick Culture department, is out with a new video where she allows poisonous cane toad “Meatloaf” crawl on her chest. / Instagram

Moore explains that this amphibian, when provoked, “can produce a milky white toxin on its back. This substance is particularly dangerous to house pets and can leave them distressed or dead in minutes.”

“Cane toads are an invasive species in Florida and are frequently confused with our native southern toads. If you see a large toad and are worried it may harm your pet, look for the ridges on the head! Cane toads do not have ridges on their heads like southern toads,” Rosie explains.



And just like that, you guys just learned something today on the Internet instead of just aimlessly scrolling and dumbing down your brain by the minute. That’s why Rosie is about to have a huge 2023. I see TV shows. I see a YouTube series. I see her maybe with a Fox Nation appearance or maybe a special appearance on Hannity that leads to huge notoriety.

Now, my only advice to Rosie is that we could use some explanation on what would set off Meatloaf and lead to a “milky white toxin” attack. Rosie is patting that fat toad on the back and it doesn’t appear to be working up any white toxins, so it must be pretty damn comfortable in this environment.

A good TV producer will eventually have Rosie working as a well-oiled machine as she hammers out Discovery+ content and becomes a massive star.

Mark my words. It’s just a matter of time.