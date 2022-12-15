World Cup Players Have Been Sliding Into DMs Of Croatian Superfan Model Ivana Knoll

Croatia’s World Cup run came to an end earlier this week in the semifinals when they were shut out by Argentina. This hasn’t ended Croatian’s number one fan Ivana Knoll’s incredible run. She’ll be hanging around in Qatar for the finals which takes place this weekend.

She is a fan favorite after all. There’s no reason for her to leave the tournament when she has fans to entertain. The 26-year-old is now up to unreal 3 million Instagram followers and as she revealed recently she has countless marriage proposals hitting her DMs.

World Cup players have been sliding into Croatian model’s DMs (Image Credit: Ivana Knoll/Instagram)

Marriage proposals aren’t the only actions Ivana’s DMs have seen in Qatar. She told the Daily Mail, that there have also been World Cup players sliding in with invitations to “meet.”

This was bound to happen at some point. When a star is born at a tournament like the World Cup, even the players take note. She’s been everywhere from the start.

Unfortunately for players looking for a meeting with the former Miss Croatia, she isn’t interested. Although she did admit that she’s enjoying all of the attention, “I am only having fun with everybody. I suppose people like me because I am good looking.”

“I am not interested in meeting with anybody here. My intention is to make people smile, that is all.”

Ivana Knoll’s World Cup Run Isn’t Over Yet

It goes without saying that she’s provided many smiles. As for the attention she’s been receiving, Ivana’s friends aren’t as into it as she is. They make sure not to sit with her during games to avoid the cameras, “The fans I meet everywhere love me.”

“But when I go to matches now, my friends won’t sit with me and move away to other seats because of the cameras.”

Being at the center of attention isn’t for everyone. Obviously Ivana isn’t among those who have a problem with it. That’s paid off in many ways. Who knows? Maybe a big enough name, worthy of a meeting, will eventually slide into the DMs.