World Cup Comes To Its Senses, Reaches Deal To Serve Beer In Qatar

Rejoice, soccer fans traveling to the 2022 World Cup, you’ll be able to enjoy a cold one while supporting your country. Organizers of the World Cup in Qatar have finalized a policy to serve beer to fans at stadiums and in fan zones.

Alcohol is served only in hotel restaurants and bars that have licenses in Qatar. It is illegal to consume it elsewhere.

While fans will not be able to bring alcohol to their seats, which is common practice at many soccer stadiums, they’ll be able to drink alcohol within eight stadium compounds. Beer will be available for purchase before and after games, and during certain events at ‘Fan Festival.’

Fans can purchase beer during games, but it’ll be of the non-alcoholic variety.

“Inside the stadium bowl ticket holders will have access to non-alcoholic Budweiser Zero,” soccer’s world body said. “At the FIFA Fan Festival, Budweiser will be available to purchase from 6.30 p.m.”

Budweiser is the exclusive beer for the 2022 World Cup, which has been the case since 1986.

Qatar changing its stance on alcohol sales for the World Cup mirror Brazil doing the same in 2014. Brazil passed a special bill to allow sales of alcohol at stadiums during the 2014 tournament.

While alcohol will be sold in Qatar, premarital sex is off the table. The country has threatened up to seven years in prison if unmarried fans are caught having sex during the World Cup.