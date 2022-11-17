Beer At The World Cup Is Incredibly Expensive

People hoping to drink some beer at the World Cup might want to get a second mortgage before heading over to Qatar.

World Cup games get underway in the Muslim country this weekend, and all eyes are on the atmosphere in Qatar.

As we previously reported, special operations members are in Qatar prepared to provide any needed assistance. However, it seems like beer prices have now taken center stage.

Beer isn’t cheap at the World Cup.

How much is beer going for in Qatar, which is known for very restrictive laws on alcohol? Sixteen ounces of cold Budweiser will run you more than $13 (50 Qatari Rial), according to the Daily Mail. A non-alcoholic adult beverage is still selling for more than $8.

Want some different options? Well, prepare for disappointment. Budweiser is the only official beer of the event, and there will also be restrictions on consumption.

Curious as to how these prices compare to NFL beer and concession prices?

Fans will be limited to purchasing just four beers, according to the Guardian. It’s unclear if it’s four per transaction – which would be fine – or four per person for the day. It definitely seems like it’s the latter, which is a bit absurd. The Guardian also reported beer prices were initially expected to be several dollars lower. It’s not clear why that didn’t happen.

Imagine spending a ton of money to get to Qatar, and then only getting a total of four beers for the day. At least they’re tall boys, but it’s still not ideal. If that policy was instituted at sporting events in America, a second civil war might start.

Given the culture of alcohol consumption in the soccer world, it certainly seems like World Cup fans are in for a shock once they get to locations around Qatar.