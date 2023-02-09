Fun Super Bowl Ad Featuring Multiple Rock Stars Pokes Fun At Modern Workplace Culture

Videos by OutKick

Workday has a unique Super Bowl ad about the modern workplace.

As football and sports fans know, the Super Bowl is really a social event for a lot of people watching, and the commercials take center stage.

Some are big hits. Others are duds. Super Bowl commercials are really hit or miss, but it looks like Workday had a successful one featuring a ton of legendary rockers.

The main point? Simply being an accountant or working on a computer doesn’t make you a rockstar, and Ozzy Osbourne, Gary Clark Jr., Joan Jett, Billy Idol, and Paul Stanley are here to deliver that message.

This is a Super Bowl win for Workday.

Putting aside the fact it’s a power lineup of rockers (granted, way out of their primes), the message is also just hilarious. Everyone wants to be a hero today. Everyone thinks they’re a rockstar. You can run Excel? Congrats. You’re not a rockstar.

You can filter through emails and maybe do some accounting? Congrats, but I’ve got news for you. You don’t belong in Delta Force. This might be news to millennials, gen z, but you’re not that special.

Very few people are irreplaceable. That might sound harsh, but it’s true. If the President of the United States can be replaced, so can you. Welcome to the planet known as reality.

Workday releases funny Super Bowl ad featuring multiple rock stars. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ID-1mzRAew)

However, this mindset is more or less completely abandoned by anyone under the age of 30, and thanks to social media, everyone thinks they’re a celebrity. Wrong. Simply not true, and that seems to be the point of Workday’s Super Bowl ad.

It’s either that, or they just wanted an excuse to throw some old rock stars and Gary Clark Jr. together. I guess you can interpret it however you want.

At least it was a hell of a lot more entertaining than the scrub of an ad Bud Light dropped with Miles Teller. Of course, that’s a very low bar.

