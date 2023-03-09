Woops! Liv Morgan Says She Knew The Guy She Hilariously Ignored During Viral Moment

Videos by OutKick

Ya gotta love… ergh, Liv it!

After becoming the latest viral meme earlier this week for showing absolutely zero interest in his conversation, WWE women’s superstar Liv Morgan now admits that she actually knew who the guy was!

The hilarious encounter happened on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden with the Knicks hosting the Hornets.

Morgan was courtside as part of the Knicks’ “Celebrity Row.” However, at one point during the game the cameras – unbeknownst to her, put her on the television screen just as some guy seated next to her was yapping her ear off.

The result? A hilarious viral video that shows Morgan having ZERO interest in what this guy was telling her.

I’m talking the full trifecta of not giving a single damn about what is being said, an eye-roll, continually looking the other way to hope he gets the hint, and even flashing him a stern look with her eyes saying ‘please just leave me alone.’

She definitely didn’t hear one word you just said bro pic.twitter.com/wL5oFRIyHS — KnicksNation (@KnicksNation) March 8, 2023

Now, we’ve found out that Morgan… actually knew the guy!

During an appearance on yesterday’s WWE “The Bump” social media show, Morgan revealed that the guy was actually a WWE executive! Talk about putting him on blast. I’ve seen people recover from a body slam better than this burn.

Morgan explained that she was essentially mortified when the clip began making the rounds on social media, saying that she soon began receiving text messages about what had just happened.

We all saw that viral clip of @YaOnlyLivvOnce at The Knicks game last night, but there's more to the story than that clip shows… 😂#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/pK22H6sPZF — WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2023

LIV MORGAN IS A FORMER WWE WOMEN’S CHAMPION

“He [Justin Scalise, the WWE executive] was explaining something to me and I was watching the game, and I was listening, but I was also kind of deep in my head thinking my own thoughts, kind of in my own world… just so unaware that this was being filmed,” Morgan told The Bump panelists.

“It was the most bizarre, weirdest thing,” she said about the video taking off on social media.

“My phone was just blowing up, and I just see this footage and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, Justin, I’m so sorry!’ He’s been such a good sport about it,” Morgan continued.

Props to Liv for not throwing Justin completely under the bus. But let’s be honest – this is on him as well. You’re hanging out with LIV MORGAN here. You can’t be that annoying guy that makes her wish she was literally anywhere else. Come on man, ya gotta be better than that!

However, in true wrestling character form – Morgan did leave the viewers wondering when she added this little quip at the end of her appearance.

“It was so weird but let’s say I was ignoring him… it is Women’s History Month.”

Ring the bell. Justin’s down for the count.