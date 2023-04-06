Women’s Advocacy Group Slams Biden’s Proposed Title IX Changes As ‘Intentional Discrimination’ Against Women

Videos by OutKick

In 1972, The United States Congress enacted Title IX to ensure women received fair treatment in higher education and athletics. In 2023, President Biden is amending that law. He wants men who decide they are women to be able to take away opportunities from actual women.

According to Fox News, “the Biden administration is rolling out new Title IX rules to expand the meaning of sexual discrimination to include gender identity that would prevent schools and colleges from banning transgender athletes.”

US President Joe Biden proposes changes to Title IX that objectively hurt women. (Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The US Department of Education released the proposal Thursday.

They are seeking to “amend its regulations implementing Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX) to set out a standard that would govern a recipient’s adoption or application of sex-related criteria that would limit or deny a student’s eligibility to participate on a male or female athletic team consistent with their gender identity.”

On the same day that the US Supreme Court refused to uphold West Virginia law and allowed a 12-year-old boy (who now identifies as a girl) to compete against girls, the White House is exploring further ways to hurt women’s athletics.

This all comes on the heels of the Women’s Final Four and National Championship setting TV viewership records.

Now, the government is actively attempting to allow men to compete in such events.

Women’s advocacy group blasts Biden changes to Title IX

The women’s advocacy group ICONS reacted strongly to the decision. They told OutKick that “the Biden Administration is denying that sex is a reality for women and girls, legislating intentional discrimination against anyone born female.

“They are putting a stranglehold on states, schools and administrators while daring them to find an occasion to speak up for girls.”

For an administration that never stops talking about things like “sexism” and the “patriarchy,” it’s odd it wants to allow men to invade female spaces.

That seems like the ultimate form of sexism.

But what do I know?