Woman Who Started Wild Las Vegas Casino Fight With Big Booty OnlyFans Model Is Executive At LeBron’s Tequila Company

Ohhhhh hell naw — part two!

The story of the wild big booty OnlyFans model fight at a Las Vegas casino has taken yet another turn. Now it’s being reported that Erin Harris, 42, is the woman who started a fight with Danielle Pertusiello, 24, because the big booty OnlyFans model was sleeping with her husband.

This one isn’t allegedly. Danielle fully admits she was sleeping with Erin’s husband, Mike Harris.

“I told her if it’s not going to be me, it’s going to be someone else,” Pertusiello says she told the woman during a previous phone call between the two women that turned ugly.

Now for another twist — Erin Harris is something of a big deal within the entertainment industry. She’s currently a senior executive at Lebron James’ tequila company, Lobos 1707.

“She hit me from behind,” the big booty OnlyFans model Pertusiello tells Fox News Digital. “I want people to know that she’s not all about women empowerment. She’s jumping little girls.”

As for Mike, he’s staying out of all this.

“I have nothing to do with this,” he claimed to Fox News when reached for comment. “Two women got in a scuffle at a hotel. It had nothing to do with me.”

Does Pertusiello feel bad for allegedly sleeping with a married man and causing all this chaos? Not a bit.

She says the free vacations and the shopping trips were worth it. “He just, like, takes care of me,” she noted.

