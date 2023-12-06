Woman Who Hucked Burrito Bowl At Chipotle Employee Gets Fast Food Gig To Reduce Sentence

Videos by OutKick

A woman in Ohio was offered an unusual way to lighten her sentence after getting in trouble for throwing a burrito bowl at a Chipotle worker: a fast food job of her own.

Rosemary Hayne, 39, was the subject of a viral video that showed her launching a hefty (and expensive if she sprang for some guacamole) burrito bowl at an employee at a Chipotle location in Parma, Ohio.

It did some damage too, with the victim telling The Washington Post that the hot food burned her face.

According to Cleveland’s WJW-TV, Hayne was found guilty of one count of assault, which was probably hard to argue because there’s a video of her shot-putting her order into an employee’s face.

But God love her, she tried.

“If I showed you how my food looked and how my food looked a week later from that same restaurant, it’s disgusting looking,” Hayne said after apologizing for her actions.

The judge wasn’t having it and shot back with, “I bet you won’t be happy with the food you are going to get in the jail.”

Oof. The judge did however cut Hayne a deal. He’d suspend 90 days of her 180 sentence if she agreed to spend 20 hours a week for two months working at a fast food joint.

This Should Teach The Chipotle Thrower And Other Nightmare Customers

Not going to lie, I love this idea. Working in food service is not a fun job. However, nothing will improve the way you treat workers than having experience in that line of work.

I spent some time working at an ice cream place in high school. Some customers were such a pain in the ass it changed me. I came in as a snotty teenager but left as one of America’s great customers.

Seriously, I’m really good at it. If I roll up to your drive-thru window prepare for one hell of a performance. Polite, no issues, and I have my method of payment ready to go.

I even turn my wipers off when it’s raining and sometimes throw in some good-natured jokes if I’m really feeling it. What a guy I am.

As for Haynes, well, she sounds like she was far from one of America’s great customers.

Hopefully, this unorthodox deal does the trick for Haynes and she’ll treat workers a bit better.

Which shouldn’t be hard. All she has to do is not wing a bowl of hot rice in their face and it’s an improvement.

