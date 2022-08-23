Woman Wearing A Thong Bikini At A Family Water Park Has People Triggered

Two months after the ‘Indecent’ Butterfly Thong caused emotions to boil over, yet another thong is in the news and this time it was spotted in the wild at a water park where at least one mom was triggered over such interpreted indecency.

TikTok user Kim Stram posted a video featuring a young woman wearing a nude-colored G-string thong at an unidentified water park just going about her business as a wave pool cranked up the action.

“Is this appropriate for a family waterpark or NOT?” Stram asked Tik Tok users.

Well, yes it is, Kim.

Hey Kim, guess what the kids at the water park are interested in? That’s right, they’re interested in riding waves, 80 mph water slides, being blasted with water, eating Doritos, bologna sandwiches — with Doritos smashed on top like dad taught them and doing all of this for 14 straight hours.

Now, I get why Kim is all mad. She’s aging out of the G-string game and the emotions turn towards bashing G-string boo thang to make herself feel better. It’s simple to see the game she wants to play here.

It’s like Kim has never been to a Mexican all-inclusive where women are walking around fully dumped out and the kids go about their business digging in the sand.

And Kim is so far off-base with this one, she can’t even get a video of one guy — yes, there are a bunch wearing shirts who would be prime candidates — ogling G-string boo thang’s butt. Even sunglasses guy didn’t blink. Just another day at the water park.

Kim, you should just be happy that this water park didn’t have a shootout. Let that woman dump out the G-string and be happy it was an all-around calm day. Nobody died.