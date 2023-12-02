Woman Suing Restaurant After Finding Human Finger That She Didn’t Order In Her Salad

Videos by OutKick

A woman from Connecticut is suing a restaurant after claiming that she chomped into a severed human finger that had wound up in her salad.

Ew… salad.

Allison Cozzi says that she grabbed herself some grub from the Chopt Creative Salad Co. location in Mount Kisco, New York back in April. Well, the salad she got was certainly a salad and it was certainly creative.

That’s because Cozzi said she bit into her salad and came across something odd. That turned out to be the finger of the human variety.

“Shortly after [the] plaintiff purchased the salad, while she was eating the salad, she realized that she was chewing on a portion of a human finger that had been mixed in, and made a part of, the salad,” the lawsuit says, per The New York Post.

Of course — hopefully — that finger wasn’t supposed to be in there. What the lawsuit alleges happened was that there was a kitchen mishap.

Y’see, there’s a lot of chopping that goes on in the kitchen of a salad joint like Chopt.

The lawsuit continued: “[E]arlier in the day an employee working at the aforementioned Chopt Creative Salad Company restaurant was chopping arugula and chopped off, or cut off, a portion of her left pointer finger.”

Kitchens Are A Dangerous Place For Fingers

There are only a few activities on Earth more dangerous for your fingers than cooking. It trails lighting a firework with a short fuse using a cigarette, feeding alligators by hand, and trying to use a bandsaw in the dark, but not by much.

In fact, just last weekend, I accidentally grated my knuckle while trying to shred a nice hunk of cheddar. I lived to tell the tale, but some expletives certainly flew.

The kitchen is just brutal on fingers.

The suit claims that the employee was taken to get medical attention. However, the newly single digit was somehow mixed in with the food.

After the incident, the restaurant was reportedly hit with a health violation. Still, Cozzi claims to have suffered a lot. Her lawsuit claims that she dealt with “severe and serious personal injuries, including shock, panic attacks, migraine and the exacerbation of migraine, cognitive impairment, traumatic stress and anxiety, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, and neck and shoulder pain.”

The whole thing doesn’t sound pleasant but I’m not sure how it all leads to neck and shoulder pain.

Though, in fairness, I’ve never found a finger in my salad.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle