Woman Says She Was Arrested At Las Vegas Airport For Being Too Good-Looking

A woman was arrested at an a Las Vegas airport after she allegedly left a restaurant without paying her bill. She had a slightly different version of events. She says she was arrested because she’s too good-looking.

Las Vegas Police were called to the Chili’s in the Harry Reid International Airport after reports of a woman leaving the restaurant without paying her bill. The woman was later identified as Hend Bustami.

When they arrived on the scene Bustami had already left the area, but was spotted by TSA agents sleeping near the security checkpoint.

Hend Bustami/Facebook

Officers eventually caught up with Bustami and she was arrested near the baggage claim area. But not before repeatedly making the claims about her good looks.

This might be her reality check

According to the arrest report, Bustami was belligerent and appeared to be intoxicated when officer’s finally located her. She told officers that “she was being harassed because cops [had] never seen anyone as pretty as her.”

At some point during their interaction with her, police learned she had a warrant out of Las Vegas Municipal Court.

Hend Bustami/Facebook

While she was being arrested she threatened to spit on officers and called them perverts. She alleged that they were trying to rape her “because they [had] never seen anyone as good looking.”

Bustami was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Now I’m not going to call this woman a liar. She seemed to be convinced that she was being harassed because she was so good-looking. But I do think there was a big red flag that needs to be pointed out here.

If you walk out of a restaurant without paying your bill and the police are called, you’re not as good looking as you think you are.