Woman Left Feeling Nauseous After Her Married Uncle Likes Her Tinder Profile

There have been plenty of wild Tinder stories to hit the internet over the years. Everything from a woman tying up her date – not in the good way – to a romantic Tinder vacation gone horribly wrong.

As bad as those encounters were on the dating/hookup app, they don’t have anything on the level of creepiness that this woman has run into. She has a family member who decided it was a good idea to like her Tinder profile.

The woman, who goes by the username breakingbadbiddies on TikTok, documented the creepy finding in a viral video that now has more than 500k views. Because that’s what anyone in her situation would do. This isn’t information you keep to yourself, not in the year 2023.

She captioned the clip, which explains how her married uncle liked her Tinder profile, “he just had a baby too …. my friends screamed and cried when i told them.”

As she explains in the form of text overlay, her friends suggested she join the dating apps to help get over a breakup. Little did she know that the breakup was going to be seen as an opportunity by her creepy uncle to shoot his shot.

The slideshow video moves to the next picture revealing a congratulatory screenshot of the like she received from her uncle. She blurred out the faces on the picture and added some more text overlay providing more details.

The text reads, “that’s literally my grandpa (referencing the man standing next to her uncle in the picture).” It then continues, “my married uncle liking me…..”

This Married Uncle Should Probably Reconsider His Tinder Activity

Talk about making those family gatherings awkward, and just in time for the holidays. Your uncle popping up and liking your Tinder profile is one way to do that.

Was he hoping that his niece was going to swipe right? A like on Tinder isn’t the equivalent to liking a picture on social media. He has to know that which makes this whole thing completely insane.

Someone commented, “I can’t even put into words how odd this would make me feel omg.” To which she replied, “I woke up nauseous this morning!”

That’s par for the course given the circumstances here. Unfortunately for this woman, who was just looking to get back on the dating scene, this very well could be a sign that the apps aren’t the way to go.