Romantic Tinder Date Vacation Ruined When Guy’s Pregnant Girlfriend Shows Up

What a low down dirty dawg.

A British woman is making tabloid headlines around the world after a Tinder date vacation from hell that ended with her boyfriend being confronted at the airport by his pregnant girlfriend after the Tinder couple arrived home from a romantic trip to Spain.

Yes, this one is a little complicated. Let’s dig in.

Madeleine Jaye, a 22-year-old romantic from Sheffield, U.K., says she matched with “Jason” on Tinder back in December and the two hit it off. She tells the British tabloids that after analyzing Jason, it was determined he was marriage material which led the new Tinder couple to book a romantic trip to Spain so they could take the next step.

Sounds good. Have fun. Take lots of photos. This could be marriage.

Even though Madeleine Jaye met Jason in December and they were jetting off to Spain in March, she was taking things slow. This, she thought, could be the one. Marriage material is hard to come by.

“I’d never been on a Tinder date before in my life, so I was scared,” MJ told the tabloids. “On our first date, we met at 3 p.m. I had no intention of staying too long, and then it got to 10 p.m. and we’d just been talking the entire time.”

OK, that’s not terrible. You got into a long conversation and it just kept going. It happens, MJ.

“We were talking about the future. We literally agreed about everything: when we want kids, what we want our lives to be like, what we want our future to be like and we matched so well,” she added. “It sounded too good to be true, and that’s because it was.”

Low down dirty dawg alert!

Poor MJ, she found out pretty fast that Jason, who claimed to be 32, wasn’t going to be the one.

The couple heads off to Spain, there are romantic photos taken at all the romantic hot spots and then after returning home, that’s when disaster struck at the airport.

Jason’s very pregnant girlfriend was waiting and PISSED.

“When we landed [in East Midlands Airport], this girl walked up to him and said, ‘I’m his girlfriend, I’m giving birth in two weeks’,” MJ explains. “The mum and dad come over, they’re shoving camera in his face, they’re shouting at me.”

“I literally went into shock, like full-body shock. I’ve never felt anything like it. I was not expecting it in the slightest. I was there thinking we were going to get married, and this is the guy for me, and all of a sudden he’s got this whole different life behind my back.”

Poor MJ.

Not only was Jason lying about his age — he’s really 37 — and the fact that he had a pregnant girlfriend, he was also lying about his name and his low-down dirty dawg cheating past.

Madeleine Jaye had been burned and now she claims to be done with Tinder and men in general.

“I feel like I have no trust in any man now really,” she concluded.

Look, I hate to be the bearer of bad news here MJ, but you were the one cruising a one-night stand hookup site for love, darling. It’s not like you were on FarmersOnly where you have to believe it’s a much more trustworthy community.

The great American country poet Johnny Lee once sang about “Lookin’ for love in all the wrong places.”

You gotta be smarter, MJ. Tell these guys they need to submit to a background check and if they pass, you’re willing to “date.” If they object, then you’re out. It’s that simple. Stop wasting your time. Within the first 24 hours of meeting these guys, tell them your uncle works for the FBI or INTERPOL and you’d like to run a background check.

If he jumps at the opportunity, you might’ve found the one.

Running a background check might sound crazy, but according to a 2023 report, 20% of singles who responded to a survey conducted by the Thriving Center of Psychology say they run background checks on potential partners.