Woman Gets Revenge On Ex-Boyfriend By Logging Into His ESPN Account, Ruining His Fantasy Football Team

Breakups can get really ugly. One of the first things everyone should do these days is change the passwords on their accounts. Everything from Netflix to Amazon and even the password to your ESPN account.

One man learned this lesson the hard way and his fantasy football team paid the price for it.

The story hit Twitter on Wednesday night with the best friend of the woman telling the story and showing the damage. According to the best friend, the woman dropped every player on his fantasy team and restocked it with free agents of her choosing.

My best friend just got treated poorly and broke up w her bf and he forgot she’s logged into his espn and now she’s dropping every player on his fantasy teams and picking up free agents — Sydney Fields (@sydney_fields1) September 8, 2022

Hide your eyes if you’re sensitive about these kinds of things because this is an ugly roster. It might bring up some very bad fantasy football trauma for you.

She picked up a bunch of free agents including Colin Kaepernick, Larry Fitzgerald and Rob Gronkowski. This poor guy’s roster is a mess.

The best friend provided an update on the situation. The ex-boyfriend found out on Thursday morning that his team was ruined, but still didn’t change his password.

The plan was then to start Bills backup quarterback Case Keenum prior to Thursday night’s season opener. Given that he didn’t change his password we have to assume the plan went off without an issue.

Update: he discovered this morning. Still didn’t change the password. So the teams will have Case Keenum as their starting QB before 7:20 pm. — Sydney Fields (@sydney_fields1) September 8, 2022

So what would cause your ex to plot revenge on you via your fantasy football team? It turns out he might have gotten a little too drunk and acted a little crazy.

Dumped all her stuff everywhere for no reason other than being drunk and then tried to steal the hotel room and threw her cards everywhere — Sydney Fields (@sydney_fields1) September 8, 2022

Now I know what some people are going to say, the league commissioner can fix all of this in a few simple steps. That is true, but I would argue these moves shouldn’t be reversed.

It’s not like he was hacked or anything. He simply didn’t change his password.

Let him serve as a reminder to everyone that you must change your passwords after a breakup. Also, no matter how poorly your fantasy football team performs this season, it can’t be any worse than this guy’s team.