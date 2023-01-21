Woman Found Out She Was Married To Her Cousin While Pregnant With His Child

A Utah woman revealed on TikTok – because that’s where you reveal such things – that she had accidentally married her cousin. She found out about being married to her cousin when she was pregnant with his child.

Marcella Hill, 42, shared the video last week and it has since racked up more than a million views. She captioned the video, “Funny story… I accidentally married my cousin. We had no idea our Grandma and Grandpa were 1st cousins. Oops.”

Woman reveals that she accidentally married her third cousin (Image Credit: Marcell Hill/TikTok)

According to Marcella, she and her third cousin Tage discovered they were cousins while they were looking for baby names. The video starts with her saying, “So I’ve never publicly told anyone that I accidentally married my cousin.”

She goes on to explain how the two found out they were cousins. She said, “I was sitting on the couch looking for names for the baby we were about to have, and I was on a family search.”

Marcella started reading off the names of her grandparents, great-grandparents, and great-great-grandparents. That’s when her husband realized they had some grandparents with the same name.

“My husband’s next to me on his own family search, and he’s like, ‘Oh, that’s funny we have the same grandma and grandpa’s names,” she reveals.

It turned out their grandparents are first cousins. Marcella said, “Then we start looking at it and we realize my grandpa is his grandma’s first cousin.”

The video ends with a couple of jokes about marrying your cousin. Not surprisingly, the comment section had some thoughts on the accidental marriage.

One commented, “Say you’re from Utah without saying you’re from Utah.”

“I think you should have just not told anyone,” another added.

Everyone Else Is Doing It Wrong

There were several that wanted to know how they didn’t find out they were cousins at their wedding. Well, the reason for that is they got married at the courthouse one Wednesday afternoon without a ceremony. Marcella shared a follow-up video explaining this.

Have no worries about their child. A Google search revealed to the couple that having kids with your third cousin is “optimal.” She said, “Google reassured us with this, The researchers suggest marrying third and fourth cousins is so optimal for reproduction because they sort of have the ‘best of both worlds.'”

There you have it people. Everyone not marrying and having kids with their third cousin is doing wrong.