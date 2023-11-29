Woman Finds Out Her Boyfriend Has Been Cheating On Her During Elaborate Theme Park Proposal

Videos by OutKick

A woman’s trip to an amusement park was packed with surprises when her boyfriend decided to attempt an elaborate proposal. Not only was she not expecting it, she also found out as he was proposing that he had been cheating on her.

Now this is my kind of love story right here. We have the proposal gone horribly wrong and a guy who just spent a ton of money on an engagement ring scrambling to make it work. It truly warms the heart.

Tiffany Lyn told her story on TikTok with a video that she captioned “Cheating Fiancé Story time.” She started things off by saying, “I found out that my fiancé was cheating on me right in the middle of his proposal to me. Like literally as it was happening.”

She then got into how in love she was with her boyfriend of two years, but that she didn’t feel they were ready to be engaged and was shocked by the proposal itself.

As it turned out, the most shocking part of the entire thing wasn’t the proposal, but what happened during it. Tiffany went on to explain how her boyfriend surprised her with a trip to Orlando “for a little bit of fun at the amusement parks.”

Who’s not down for a little amusement park fun in Orlando? Tiffany was down and happily went along. Once there, her Prince Charming signed up to be a contestant on one of the competition games hosted at the park.

Right before the show starts, he hands over his phone to her. He wants her to film the competition, telling her “I want you to see what’s going to happen.”

This One Way To Find Out That Your Boyfriend Is Cheating

After competing in several events, her boyfriend walked away the winner. But what he didn’t know is that while he was competing, and while Tiffany had his phone and was recording, he was receiving text messages from his mistress – a woman he’s been seeing during their entire relationship.

The mistress wasn’t happy because prior to heading out to day of fun, he had apparently broken things off with his mistress.

Tiffany said of the mistress’ texts, “She’s pissed. She’s really pissed. I guess that morning, he had texted her to let her know like, ‘Hey, it’s over between us because I’m about to get engaged today.'”

“And she threw a sh*t-fit, even though she herself was married.”

All of this happened as “he’s proposing and announcing it to this whole freaking stadium full of people.”

Now instead of making a scene after discovering, during his proposal, that her boyfriend had been cheating, Tiffany calmly walked out of the stadium and waited for him.

Not knowing that he’s been busted, her boyfriend does the whole proposal thing again outside of the stadium, but in front of people at the theme park.

Instead of giving him an answer, she pulls him into a restaurant and let’s him know that he’s been busted. The over the top proposal guy doesn’t deny it, but tries to sweet talk Tiffany before an awkward silent car ride home.

All she could say before that car ride home was, “Baby this two-carat diamond ring. It’s just not going to be enough.”

Somehow She Ended Up With The Engagement Ring On Her Finger

She initially went the Vanessa Bryant route on him. That’s a smart move if she was hoping to land a bigger rock, but in a part two Tiffany revealed that it didn’t take a ring upgrade for her to “play fiancée.”

While she didn’t even tell her friends that she was engaged, she did wear the engagement ring. That’s right, for those out there thinking getting caught cheating is an automatic no when it comes to a marriage proposal. It’s not.

Naturally, after two or three months the relationship ended. Tiffany’s recovery time took a little longer. She said, “And it took about two years and $10,000 of therapy just to finally be right again with myself.”

I’ve been labeled a romantic before, but this is the perfect example of why you have to make a scene during the proposal at a packed event.

Not only are those proposals gone wrong videos must watch, they put an end to things right then and there. There’s no pretending to be as strong as Vanessa Bryant or a need to play fiancé. It’s a clean break.