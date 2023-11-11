Woman Reveals That She Caught Husband Red-Handed Cheating With Her Mother

Videos by OutKick

When something insane happens to you, like the time you caught your husband cheating on you with your mother, you should definitely hop on a social media app and talk about it. TikToker Katenacious decided to do that this week and racked up millions of views with a series of videos.

Katenacious got the fun started by jumping on a “call me crazy” trend on the video sharing app. The trend involves using part of a cooking influencer’s video to introduce your own crazy story.

She introduced her crazy story by explaining how she caught her husband cheating on her with her own mother after she had given birth to premature twins and was dealing with severe post-partum depression.

Katenacious then got into some of the details surrounding the affair. She said, “Their affair lasted roughly four months before I finally definitively caught them red-handed. And the story of how I found out – that needs its own video.”

“But when I did confirm that the affair was happening, I left immediately with my children,” she continued. “The night that I left with my daughters, my mother moved into my house with my husband.”

“And they continued to play house until I served my husband with divorce papers that also stated that I would be filing for 100% custody of my children.”

Before her husband and mom ended up breaking up, they were talking about getting married. Which would have made Katenacious’ mom her kid’s grandmother and stepmom, while also making Katenacious stepsisters with her own kids.

FaceTime Helped Her Catch Her Husband Cheating

In a couple of other videos, Katenacious adds some more details as to how she ended up catching her husband and mom red-handed. She said there were red flags leading up to the affair finally being discovered.

The two of them became more friendly with one another. Her now ex-husband would give her mom foot rubs in front of her and on Valentine’s Day – two days before she caught them – he gave her and her mom flowers.

They would also make comments about ending up together if somehow Katenacious and her dad both died at the same time.

This all led up to a fateful night of DoorDashing in February 2022. Her husband had taken up the gig after being fired from his job a couple of months earlier.

He ran late on that night so she FaceTimed him. Katenacious caught him lying then heard a woman’s voice that turned out to be her mom’s voice.

She confronted them that night and both of them denied the affair. The next day, however, the two of them came clean.

Where’s Jerry Springer when you need him to sort a story like this one out? We could definitely use one of his “Final Thoughts” right about now.