Woman Attacked By Snake And Hawk At The Same Time After Reptile Fell From Sky

If you had a bad day, do yourself a favor and don’t complain about it in front of the lady who got attacked by a snake and a hawk at the same time.

Peggy Jones, from Silsbee, Texas was outside mowing the lawn when all of a sudden a snake fell out of the sky and landed on her arm.

Think about how bad that would scramble your brain. Snakes aren’t supposed to fall out of the air like that. However, as Jones was still coming to grips with having a snake on her, a hawk arrived on the scene and started clawing at her.

“The snake was squeezing so hard, and I was waving my arms in the air. And then, this hawk was swooping down clawing at my arm over and over,” Jones told KPRC-TV.

“I just kept saying, ‘Help me, Jesus! Help me, Jesus!'”

Now, I’ve seen my fair share of National Geographic channel so I think I have a good understanding of how this unfolded.

*Puffs on Sherlock Holmes pipe*

A hawk. Perhaps like the one that attacked a woman in Texas. (Getty Images)

The Entire Ordeal Started With A Hawk And Case Of Butter Fingers… Or Talons

It would appear to me that as Ms. Jones was mowing her lawn, a hawk was flying overhead. Clutched in its talons, a snake, which we can assume it planned on eating. For whatever reason, the hawk dropped the snake (I’m assuming it’s because the snake wriggled out; it’s not like the hawk got distracted while trying to take a phone call or something).

The snake plummeted through the atmosphere and landed on Jones. Then the Hawk was probably like, “Wait a second, that lady took my snake,” and began attacking.

The incident left Jones with some nasty cuts, but she seems to be doing well after a trip to the hospital. She also found that her glasses were broken during the incident.

“I discovered the lens on my glasses was broken and there was snake venom on my glasses.”

That’s quite the ordeal. At least there’s no way in hell anything like that could ever happen to the same person twice.

