Wokes Try To Cancel Yankees’ Nestor Cortes Over Old Tweets

New York Yankees pitching star Nestor Cortes has gone dark on Twitter after select users targeted the lefty for using racially insensitive language.

And in typical cancel culture fashion, the tweets proved to be entirely irrelevant.

The incriminating tweets were rap lyrics first posted by Cortes 10 years ago, when the pitcher was only 17 years of age.

People coming for Nestor Cortes’ high school tweets are the biggest losers of all losers. — Pat Burke (@PlanePat23) May 16, 2022

In an attempt to quell fires sparked by the woke mob, Cortes decided to deactivate his Twitter as the race-bent narrative attempts to cancel the young pitcher’s dominant run.

Cortes released a statement on the newfound tweets.

“I felt like it wasn’t the right message that I wanted to send out when I was 17 years old,” Cortes said on Monday.

“Those happened 10 years ago. I deactivated my Twitter to clean stuff up.”

“It’s not acceptable,” he added. “I think I could have managed myself and said stuff differently. But I’m here today to say that I’m going to work on it and fix it.”

As reported by OutKick’s Gary Sheffield Jr., “Cortes, 27, has been one of the best pitchers in the majors this season, sporting a 1.35 ERA after seven starts.”

Cortes continues to garner league-wide praise.