Wokes Strike Again & This Time They’re Renaming ‘Monkeypox’

First, there was a tampon shortage, followed by news that you shouldn’t be picking up folded money on the ground because it could be laced with deadly fentanyl. Now comes news that the wokes at the World Health Organization, who haven’t been in the news now that their COVID thing has quieted down, have announced they’re dropping the use of “monkeypox” because it could be “stigmatizing.”

That’s the world we’re living in this week and it SUCKS.

Is renaming monkeypox really the most pressing thing we could be working on, folks?

Let me answer that for you wokes — IT’S NOT EVEN NO. 3500 ON THE LIST OF ISSUES YOU IDIOTS SHOULD BE WORRIED ABOUT RIGHT NOW.

“WHO is also working with partners and experts from around the world on changing the name of monkeypox virus,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a Tuesday press conference before adding, “We will make announcements about the new names as soon as possible.”

Yeah, get back to us on that, Ted.

“Given the increasingly rapid communication of, and attention to, the international human MPXV outbreak, it is important to consider an appropriate, non-discriminatory, and non-stigmatizing nomenclature and classification of MPXV clades,” Ted continued.

Now the WHO promises to have a Zoom meeting to decide on a new name for monkeypox. Someone at the WHO actually told Bloomberg News this week that naming diseases “should be done with the aim to minimize the negative impact and avoid causing offense to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic groups.”

Ted has some big-time explaining to do to those offended by the use of monkeypox. A quick analysis of the WHO’s monkeypox page shows the term used 73 times!

73!!!!!

Just imagine if you were a member of one of these groups who shudders over the term and you happen to come across this deeply disturbing page. OMG. Full-on triggering.

How dare you, Ted. This is absolutely disgusting behavior.

Thank heavens the WHO’s Diversity and Inclusion team is going to right this wrong that has plagued society since the early 1970s when it was first identified in humans in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Just think of how triggered those folks in the rainforests are over this stigma that has been around for so many years. Surely this name change will make the people of the Congo feel better as they also battle the deforestation of their lands by loggers.

Hey folks, all the trees are being cut down, but you need to count your blessings that the WHO stepped in and renamed monkeypox for you. Say thank you to Ted and his diversity and inclusion team.

Stay woke.