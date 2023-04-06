Woke White Interior Designer Refuses To Remodel Candace Owens’ Home, Would ‘Rather Get Beat in the A**’

Videos by OutKick

​​Dave Netto is a renowned interior designer. His work is acclaimed. And he’d rather take a wooden plank “to the ass” than remodel Candace Owens’ home.

Owens detailed an exchange between Netto and her husband George Farmer to Vanity Fair (VF) this week.

“My husband wrote the most polite email because he’s always polite, he’s very English. We didn’t know if we could afford a designer or anything.”

There, Netto responded bt stating he’d rather “get beat in the ass with a wooden plank.”

Spicy.

The designer tried to defend his position to VF by blaming Jan. 6, saying the event prompted him to take a stand against right-wingers.

In addition to Owens’ work with The Daily Wire, her husband is the CEO of the alt-tech platform Parler.

“After January 6, the joke’s over. People like this should expect to be recognized as complicit with something very dangerous—and I don’t mean Kanye [West]—and expect to be told off in polite society,” said Netto.

What a tough, principled man.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – AUGUST 16: Candace Owens is seen on set of “Candace” on August 16, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will air on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Bobby Burack column: This is What the Fall of Woke Influence Looks Like

Imagine if a white interior designer had rejected the business of a black liberal woman over her politics.

Owens already has.

“If a white conservative male had written that email to an outspoken black liberal, he would’ve lost everything,” she said.

“They would’ve said it was like Jim Crow.”

Or Jim Eagle.

The corporate press would then call Mr. Netto a racist and demand he provide free remodeling to black women in atonement.

Luckily, Owens is a conservative. Thus rag outlets like The Daily Beast have cheered Netto on for his stance.

Liberal white men cannot be racist toward black conservative women, goes the woke-think.

We cannot confirm that David Netto still #MasksUp during his design process. But we are confident in our assumption.

Confident we are also he wears a mask while he takes the wooden plank.