Woke Politicians Try To Cancel Dwarf Bullfighters In Spain, But Shows Go On

While American libs are busy saving the ozone layer by taking away your right to buy a gas-powered mower or use a gas stove, in Spain, the libs have opened up a very interesting war against dwarfs.

In a fascinating piece from the New York Times, we now know that Spain is at the forefront of a political battle between liberals who want to end comic dwarf bullfighting shows and conservatives who are once again tired of living in a “moral dictatorship,” as one dwarf bullfighting supporter put it.

According to the Times piece, the libs point to a law passed by Spanish Parliament that was believed to have prohibited comic bullfighting, where the dwarfs create a circus-like environment around the bullfight, from taking place in the country.

Spanish lawmakers thought they’d banned dwarf bullfighting for good after passing a law in April, but the shows go on after lawyers found what they think is a loophole to keep the dwarfs out of trouble for going out and making a paycheck. (Photo by Christopher Pillitz/Getty Images)

But, as a Times reporter found out, the show goes on in places like the eastern Spanish city of Teruel where the dwarfs recently performed even as the local libs threatened lawsuits and all sorts of legal action to put them out of work.

The dwarfs say a clause in the law states, “people with disabilities will participate in public shows and recreational activities, including bullfighting, without discrimination.”

Their legal advisers say because the dwarfs are getting laughs from their antics and not their size, it would be discrimination to stop them from working based on how the law is written.

“It’s not good,” Juan Ajenjo, who has spent 42 years in the dwarf bullfighting show business, but isn’t one of the dwarfs, told the Times. “The politicians don’t want the little ones to work.”

The pay for performing one of the shows ranges from 150 to 400 euros per day. That’s about $170 to $450 per show.

Yes, the young bull, which is taller that the dwarfs dies at the end of the show. Yes, the bull did strike Ajenjo and left the old man injured during the show. Yes, animal rights activists hate such an activity and want it shut down for good. Yes, there are dwarfs who hate the dwarf bullfighters. The lib politicians want to end all of this.

And yet the dwarfs forge on with their performances.

“We don’t want charity,” one of the comic dwarf bullfighters told the Times reporter. “We want to work.”

A member of Tintin and his Bullfighter Dwarfs performs a pass during a show in the town of El Rosal, in the Colombian department of Cundinamarca, on November 2, 2009. (Photo credit should read EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP via Getty Images)

That’s quite the contrast from the claims made by the libs in April when the Spanish Parliament claimed to be banning the dwarf bullfighting.

“People with dwarfism were subjected to mockery in public squares in our country, passing down the idea that it is OK to laugh at difference, to so many girls and boys who go with adults to see these shameful performances,” Jesús Martín, the director general of Spain’s Royal Board on Disabilities, told reporters.

Yet here we are in July and the New York Times, the wokest media outlet in the world, didn’t find that at all in its report.

The battle in Spain over dwarf bullfighting sorta mirrors the battles that have been waged in the United States over micro wrestling, which some promoters have gone ahead and called midget wrestling to sell tickets.

In 2006, the Chicago Tribune wrote about how the Half Pint Brawlers, who date back to the late 1990s, were running into protests from dwarf organizations over their performances at bars.

“It does well for us. It does well for them,” Chicago bar manager Greg Barbour said at the time. “There’s always going to be people upset about something.”