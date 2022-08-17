Woke California School District Includes ‘Genderbread Identity’ Man in Lessons

The desire to teach more radical gender ideology to children is apparently intensifying.

All across the country, schools are pushing more progressive politics, with an all-girls school in Nashville recently announcing they would be admitting biological males, to the chagrin of many parents:

Now, a school district in Southern California is using a curriculum that includes a “Genderbread Identity” man to teach sex education, according to a new report from Fox News.

The “Teen Talk” program was purchased by the school for middle and high school students by Newport-Mesa Unified School District, which covers parts of Newport Beach and Costa Mesa in Orange County.

According to the report, one section includes a video on “what it’s like to be trans in high school,” and “The heart of the ‘Genderbread’ man represented the various sexual orientations – pansexuality, homosexuality, asexuality and heterosexuality. The rainbow brain of ‘Genderbread’ represented a person’s gender identity.”

Several parents were concerned about how it would sexualize children, starting form a young age:

“Our children are sponges,” said Alicia Beget, a mom in the district who is also a school psychologist. “There’s an influence on our young children, and this is by very much by design [by] the progressive agenda to slowly [of the]… sexualization of our children. I worry about it every single day.”

“They’re really starting so early to sexualize our children,” said Amy Peters, who put her kids through the Newport-Mesa school district. “We felt like it was our responsibility to teach our kids about what they needed that was age appropriate.”

One other parent discovered that the program recommends children discuss sex with a “trusted adult,” even if that the “trusted adult” is not a parent.

For their part, the school defended their lessons by saying that they follow the “California State Standards for curriculum” and that they “select modules that are appropriate for our students, taught by credentialed teachers.”

The fact that school administrators feel that this is “appropriate” for their students is horrifying and utterly disqualifying.

In no world is learning about “pansexuality” appropriate for children as young as 11 years old.

School administrators seem to be in an ever escalating competition to out-woke others, which translates to the absurd, disturbing sexualization of young children.

This same exact training was referred to as “unscientific nonsense” when it was unveiled for adults in the United Kingdom. But somehow it’s being deployed for 11-year olds in California schools.

The fact that the district defended their nonsensical decision is just as concerning as the curriculum itself.

There aren’t a lot of great answers on how to combat this, other than to avoid public schools entirely, although private schools are often just as bad.

The goal of administrators in 2022 appears to be to indoctrinate children in far left ideology, not to educate them in important subjects.