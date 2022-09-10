Wisconsin Badgers Upset In Humiliating Fashion, Fans Should Be Very Concerned

Wisconsin’s football fans should be absolutely furious after losing to Washington State.

The Cougars pulled off a shocking 17-14 upset against the Badgers in Camp Randall, and to say I’m sick to my stomach would be an understatement.

I shouldn’t be shocked, but I am. Every single year, I manage to convince myself the Badgers will make some noise. Yet, there’s always an issue.

I didn't want Wisconsin to win the national title this year anyways. I always felt 2023 was the real season that would matter. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 10, 2022

In fact, my OutKick bio reads in part that I’m “a college football fanatic who foolishly convinces himself every season the Wisconsin Badgers will finally win a national title.”

New year, same movie. Wisconsin was favored by at least -17 at most books, and we still blew it. If you’re not absolutely disgusted right now, you’re not paying attention.

We went from having playoff aspirations to being .500 within a couple weeks of the season starting. I could vomit.

Washington State upsets No. 19 Wisconsin! 🚨



First ranked win vs. an opponent since 2018



(via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/TYFLdqm6kX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 10, 2022

What exactly cost us this game? For once, it wasn’t Graham Mertz. In fact, the junior QB played reasonably well on his way to throwing for 227 yards, two touchdowns and an interception that was immediately fumbled. And while Braelon Allen didn’t have his best game, he rushed for a respectable 98 yards.

However, what absolutely cooked the Badgers today was an atrocious kicking game, a lack of creativity across the board and unacceptable turnovers.

PICKED THEN FUMBLED 😅



Ball still with Washington State! pic.twitter.com/x2y1hzExRM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 10, 2022

Seriously, how could our kicking game have been any worse? We blew *MULTIPLE* kicks that should have been easy, and one missed by a distance a small nuclear weapon couldn’t have covered.

Again, the passing game is usually the problem, but it wasn’t today. When Mertz plays well and we don’t score more than two touchdowns, Wisconsin is cooked.

If I showed you Mertz’s stat line and said he put up those numbers against WSU, nobody would have assumed we lost.

Not only did we somehow find a way to lose in absolutely maddening fashion, but we did it in a nationally broadcast game on Fox.

Washington State humiliates Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

I’m hurt, stunned and frankly, losing faith in a football program that once used to be so dependable. We didn’t even make it past September without a loss this year, and with Ohio State looming September 24, this situation might start to really unravel in a couple weeks. What an absolutely pathetic day for Wisconsin football.