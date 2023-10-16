Wisconsin On The Brink Of Collapse After Tanner Mordecai Injury Update

Videos by OutKick

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai is going to miss some time after suffering a hand injury against Iowa.

Mordecai slammed his hand on the helmet of an Iowa player, and fans immediately assumed the worst:

He broke his hand.

Wisconsin QB Tanner Mordecai hand injury replay pic.twitter.com/yYY6UK2o8s — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) October 14, 2023

Well, the fears of Wisconsin fans were confirmed Monday morning when Pete Thamel reported Mordecai did break his hand, had surgery Sunday, and is “out for the immediate future.”

There’s no clear timetable for him to get back on the field, and that’s very bad news for Wisconsin fans.

Source: Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai broke his hand against Iowa and had surgery on Sunday. He had a pin put in his hand and he’s expected to be out for the immediate future. A specific timetable on his return is unknown. pic.twitter.com/h3C3sgRA0J — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 16, 2023

Wisconsin is in huge trouble without Tanner Mordecai.

The Badgers are currently 4-2 after losing to Iowa. On paper, it doesn’t look that bad. Winning the Big Ten West isn’t out of the question. *In theory* it could happen. I could also become a billionaire by the end of the week. Anything is possible in this life, but this is a really bad situation for the Wisconsin Badgers.

The offense has already struggled enough through six games. Now, the team’s starting QB will miss games. Mordecai’s injury comes after star RB Chez Mellusi already suffered a season-ending injury. When it rains, it pours in Madison.

Wisconsin QB Tanner Mordecai has a broken hand. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Now, it’s the Braedyn Locke show for the Wisconsin Badgers until further notice. While he has serious potential, Locke simply didn’t look ready to be the man during the loss to Iowa when pressed into duty. Wisconsin’s next two games are against Illinois and Ohio State.

There’s a chance Wisconsin can beat Illinois with a cobbled together offense, but I wouldn’t bet on it. There’s also a VERY good chance Ohio State beats the brakes off the Badgers with Locke under center.

That puts Wisconsin at 4-4 with games against Indiana, Northwestern, Nebraska and Minnesota left. Even against a weak final four stretch, the Badgers could easily lose at least half of them or all of them.

When the season started, Wisconsin fans believed 10 wins was easily doable. Now, the Badgers will have to fight like dogs just to get bowl eligible.

Braedyn Locke will start at QB for the Wisconsin Badgers with Tanner Mordecai out. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tanner Mordecai going down might have sank the whole season. Welcome to life as a Wisconsin fan. The highest of highs and the lowest of lows. I hope Mordecai is able to eventually bounce back, but it might be time to start looking at this season as lost.