Wisconsin Running Back Out Indefinitely With A Significant Injury

Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi might be off the field for a long time.

The talented senior running back is out indefinitely with a right wrist injury he suffered against Northwestern and definitely won’t play against Michigan State, according to ESPN. Interim head coach Jim Leonhard told the press Monday it’s unclear when Mellusi will be back.

There had been some chatter the injury might end his season, but there’s been nothing from the program to indicate that’s true.

So far this season, Mellusi has 223 rushing yards on 56 carries and a touchdown. He also has one receiving touchdown and 25 yards through the air. Before suffering an ACL injury in 2021, Mellusi was a standout player for the Badgers. He had 815 rushing yards, five touchdowns and averaged 4.7 yards a carry last year.

Now, for the second season in a row, the former Clemson player has suffered a significant injury and will miss some time.

Hopefully, it’s not a season-ending injury for the talented running back. He’s no longer RB1 thanks to the ascension of Braelon Allen in 2021, but he’s still a talented player the Badgers need on offense.

As a Wisconsin man, let’s hope he’s able to eventually get back on the field at some point this season. You don’t ever want to see anyone’s season end because of an injury.