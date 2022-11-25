Wisconsin Running Back Makes Future Plans Crystal Clear

Wisconsin RB Chez Mellusi isn’t leaving Madison at the end of the season.

Mellusi has struggled with health issues since arriving to the Badgers after leaving Clemson. After having an incredibly hot start to the 2021 campaign before suffering an ACL injury and then suffering a wrist injury that caused him to miss several weeks this season.

Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi has struggled with health issues since arriving in Madison. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With a COVID year of eligibility still able to be used, Mellusi will return and suit up for the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023.

That means he’ll be back in the mix for Wisconsin for the third straight year.

Chez Mellusi just said he's coming back to the #Badgers in 2023. — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) November 21, 2022

Chez Mellusi has a ton of potential, but has run into constant health issues.

Mellusi’s time in Madison has been incredibly frustrating, but due to no fault of his own. He’s shown some insane flashes of talent, and then gets derailed due to health problems.

For two straight years, he’s had to miss substantial time. Instead of having a one-two punch with Braelon Allen, the young RB pretty much had to take over the running duties all by himself because of Mellusi’s health issues.

In 2021, he rushed for 815 yards and five touchdowns. This season, he’s only had 321 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown.

It’s been very disappointing, but again, it’s kind of out of Mellusi’s control. You don’t get to dictate how your health always shakes out in sports.

The good news is he’s returning next season, and that’s great news for fans. If Jim Leonhard is still coaching, he’ll need Mellusi to help take some pressure off Braelon Allen.