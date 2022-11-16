Wisconsin RB Gets Significant Health Update

Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi might make his return to the field this weekend.

The talented running back and former Clemson player hasn’t played since early October due to a wrist injury, but it looks like he’s trending up.

Interim head coach Jim Leonhard told the media Tuesday he’s hopeful Mellusi will return against the Cornhuskers.

RB Chez Mellusi practiced today. Leonhard said a decision will be made later in the week but they are hopeful he can play. #Badgers — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) November 15, 2022

Chez Mellusi will help the Badgers add some more offensive firepower.

When Mellusi arrived in Madison last season, he was expected to be the next great Wisconsin running back.

However, thanks to getting banged up and the ascension of Braelon Allen, Mellusi was relegated to a secondary role.

Chez Mellusi might return against Nebraska. The Wisconsin RB hasn’t played since early October. He’s been dealing with a wrist injury. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Last season, he rushed for 815 yards and five touchdowns before getting hurt towards the end of the season. There’s no doubt Mellusi is a talented football player when healthy.

Given how bad the offense looked against Iowa and the fact Braelon Allen is being asked to carry a heavy load, the sooner Mellusi can return, the better.

Wisconsin RB Chez Mellusi will possibly return Saturday against Nebraska. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He’s had a disappointing year, and once again, got hurt. However, if he’s able to get on the field and play, he will provide a boost. That’s exactly what fans want to see happen.