Wisconsin Should Have Refused NIT Invite, Drawn A Line In The Sand: HOOKSTEAD

The Wisconsin Badgers should have refused to even entertain the idea of an NIT invite.

After an incredibly disappointing season, the Badgers are a two seed in the NIT and play Bradley Tuesday night.

If the program had any pride or held itself to the expectations fans grew to expect under Bo Ryan, the team wouldn’t play another second this season.

Wisconsin fans have lost all faith in Greg Gard, and his time might be over.



Who will replace him?



Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle is 52-17 over the past two years with consecutive NCAA Tournament trips.



Time for the Badgers to make a call.https://t.co/65K88aMWJK — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 9, 2023

Let’s be crystal clear. The NIT is a consolation prize. Teams are playing for the right to argue they’re the best team not in the NCAA tournament.

Why would anyone want to participate in that kind of circus? Now, it makes sense if you’re a program. that doesn’t traditionally win. Knock yourself out at the NIT if that’s the case. That’s simply not the case with the Badgers.

Wisconsin has to set the tone.

Wisconsin basketball fans are furious right now, and for good reason. The Badgers went from being a B1G power to simply being average.

Under Bo Ryan, the team never missed the tournament. Greg Gard has now done it twice. The only thing saving his job is his two B1G titles in the past four years, but that only gets you so far. Fans want wins in March.

How many has Wisconsin had under him? Not many at all. At some point, you have to signal to fans the outrage and frustration is heard.

Wisconsin should have refused to play in the NIT. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

AD Chris McIntosh refusing to play in the NIT and declaring the program has higher expectations would have made it clear he’s taking the situation seriously.

Since 2002, the Badgers have nine regular season or conference tournament titles and multiple tournament runs.

Fans should demand better.

Programs with that kind of pedigree shouldn’t ever be satisfied with the NIT and the Badgers damn sure shouldn’t promote it like it’s a good thing. Fans went from winning the B1G once every few years and regular trips to the Sweet 16 to playing in the NIT.

The most frustrating part is it’s being treated like a positive instead of incredibly disappointed. Why is the program promoting this?

The NIT is neat for teams that don’t expect to win. That’s what it is. We can pretend it’s something else, but it’s not. The NIT is very literally a backup plan. Everyone would rather get blown out in the NCAA tournament over playing in the NIT. Wisconsin fans expect better, deserve better and refusing to play in the NIT would signal the athletic department has high expectations and hears the outrage. Going along with this song and dance is simply not acceptable for a once proud program.