Electric Wisconsin-LSU Hype Video Features Legendary Navy SEAL

Videos by OutKick

Wisconsin brought some serious heat with the team’s hype video for the game against LSU.

The Badgers square off against Brian Kelly and the Tigers in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, and honestly, it’s a bit surprising Wisconsin is playing today.

Luke Fickell and company finished the record with a wildly disappointing 7-5 record, and I think I speak for most fans when I say playing on New Year’s Day was a shocking development.

Well, if you’re going to lead a day of college football, you better bring some heat. That’s exactly what Wisconsin did Monday morning.

The Wisconsin Badgers play LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Wisconsin hype video features Jocko Willink rant.

The Badgers dropped an absolutely electric hype video featuring a voiceover from one of the most famous Navy SEALs to ever serve:

Jocko Willink.

“It doesn’t matter what you just did. It doesn’t matter. It doesn’t count, and that’s what happens when you wake up in the morning. It doesn’t matter what you did yesterday. It doesn’t matter how far you ran yesterday. It doesn’t matter the workout you did yesterday. It doesn’t matter, it doesn’t matter, it doesn’t matter,” the Silver Star recipient states in the audio pulled from his podcast for the video.

Get on your feet and smash the play button below.

What are two things OutKick readers know I love? The Wisconsin Badgers and the military. I could spend an entire afternoon sipping on a cold beer watching the Badgers or listening to combat stories.

Combine the two, and you’ve created a formula that will have me and other patriotic Americans ready to run through a wall.

Don’t like the video? Congratulations, you must hate Navy SEALs. Buy a ticket and move to North Korea.

Wisconsin drops fire hype video for LSU game. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

If you’re unfamiliar with Jocko Willink’s storied military career, it is something that will definitely make you proud to be an American.

He made a name for himself in the Battle of Ramadi as a member of Task Unit Bruiser (great football name as well), and served alongside Kevin Lacz, Jonny Kim, Michael Monsoor, Chris Kyle and Marc Alan Lee to name just a few members of the legendary unit. They acted as an absolute hammer against the terrorists in Iraq.

I spoke with Lacz last year about their combat in Iraq. Definitely worth a listen if you’re curious about history, especially Chris Kyle.

LSU is currently a -8.5 favorite against the Badgers. Everything else aside, my optimism is soaring after hearing Jocko’s words. The Tigers might be on upset alert….for the troops, after all.