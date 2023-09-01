Wisconsin Drops…..National Title Hype Video?

Videos by OutKick

The Wisconsin Badgers dropped the first hype video of the season, and it has nothing to do with the opener against Buffalo.

Wisconsin will officially usher in a new era of football Saturday afternoon against Buffalo, and fans can’t wait. The time has come for fans to wash out the taste of three straight disappointing seasons. Luke Fickell will lead the way, and people couldn’t be more fired up.

We all know you can’t have college football without some great hype videos. Electric hype content is one of the reasons college football stands apart. You simply don’t see the same quality stuff in the NFL.

Well, the Badgers dropped an awesome one with a unique twist.

Wisconsin opens the season Saturday against Buffalo. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Wisconsin Badgers make national title aspirations clear.

Generally speaking, a hype video targets an upcoming opponent. That’s not what the Badgers did with their first of the season.

Instead, Wisconsin chose to drop a hype video setting national title expectations. The caption on the chilling video reads, “Players win games, but teams win championships. Our objective? We have 𝙤𝙣𝙚…” Yeah, that doesn’t leave much room for interpretation.

“Who’s willing to go dive deep? Who’s willing to fight through this shit? We’re going to see who the dogs are when it really gets tough,” Fickell says in a voiceover for the video.

If that doesn’t have Wisconsin fans ready to run through a brick wall, I don’t know what will.

Players win games, but teams win championships.



Luke Fickell has expectations for the Badgers soaring.

As a Wisconsin man, I respect the hell out of this boldness. The team went 7-6 last season, 9-4 in 2021 and 4-3 in 2020.

Now, it’s 2023, Luke Fickell hasn’t coached a single regular season game yet and the team dropped a hype video talking about national titles.

Inject this right into my soul. Inject it right into my veins. Wisconsin fans have been desperate to return to the old ways of winning, but with an offense that reflects the current time.

Luke Fickell being hired was Chris McIntosh signaling to fans that the days of 10-2 are no longer good enough. It’s time to win national titles. That’s the goal, and it’s what Luke Fickell has been tasked with getting done.

Wisconsin faces huge expectations under Luke Fickell in year one. Will the Badgers win the national title? (Credit: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

The program dropped a hell of a week one hype video. Fans will find out Saturday just how different this team is. I’ve never been more excited for a season of Wisconsin football. Let’s get it.