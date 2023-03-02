Wisconsin Star Tyler Wahl Reveals If He’ll Transfer

Videos by OutKick

Wisconsin basketball star Tyler Wahl has no interest in ever playing elsewhere.

The senior forward has the opportunity to keep playing next season due to the extra COVID year. After an awesome career at Wisconsin and his senior year winding down, all eyes are on whether or not the dominant B1G forward will return next season, transfer or maybe go overseas to make some money.

If he does stay in college, which might be his best option, it will only be in Madison.

Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl can return for a fifth year if he wants to. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Tyler Wahl won’t ever wear another college team’s uniform.

“My heart and soul is here. This has always been my dream school. I don’t think there’d ever be a reason for me to change schools and transfer,” Wahl explained, according to 247Sports.

Head coach Greg Gard also made it clear he’s not in a rush to force Wahl’s hand to figure out Wahl’s plans.

“We’ve had a little conversation with Tyler, but until that day comes, hopefully that’s down the road, we’ll dive deeper into it. He’s in a good place. I just want to let him carry out these next two, plus the Big Ten Tournament, plus whatever happens after that,” Gard explained according to the same report.

Tyler Wahl has been a dominant player for the Badgers. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Wahl would be a huge piece for next season.

If Wahl does return for a fifth season of action in Madison, it could have the Badgers pumped and primed for an improved run.

The crafty forward has struggled with his health and definitely hasn’t looked like himself since getting hurt in early January.

Prior to getting hurt, he was having an awesome year. Even since getting injured and losing a step, he’s still been solid. Just not nearly as dangerous. With an entire offseason to get back to his old ways, Wahl would, once again, open the season as Wisconsin’s best player.

Wahl’s future is up in the air as Wisconsin’s season winds down. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Over the past two seasons, he’s put up very nice numbers. He averaged 11.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game last year and currently averages 11.2 points per game and 6.4 rebounds per game this season. His biggest attribute is definitely his defense. He’s a terror on the floor.

Wahl is easily a six figure a year player in Europe. He could immediately land in a solid league and cash checks, but he could also do that next season. You only get to play in college for so long. You might as well not waste a second of it.

Will Tyler Wahl keep playing for the Badgers? (Photo by Graham Stokes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As a Wisconsin man, I hope Wahl returns. This season just hasn’t gone according to plan. Next year could be an absolute banger with Tyler Wahl leading the way.