Wisconsin QB Channels Inner Cowboy, Rocks Out To Toby Keith And Big & Rich In Practice

Wisconsin QB Tanner Mordecai was vibing to a great playlist during a recent practice.

Mordecai has been tasked with leading Wisconsin’s offense in 2023 with his final year of eligibility, and expectations are high.

Fans don’t view him the same way Russell Wilson was viewed back in the day, but there’s little doubt people in Wisconsin expect him to put up huge numbers in Luke Fickell’s system.

Tanner Mordecai sings to Big & Rich and Toby Keith. (Credit: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Well, if his attitude and moxie in practice is a sign of things to come, then Wisconsin fans are in safe hands.

Tanner Mordecai seems like a country music fan.

The Badgers shared a video of Mordecai letting it rip during practice, and he seemed to be having a blast jamming out to the team’s playlist.

Specifically, he was rocking to Toby Keith’s “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” and Big & Rich’s “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy).”

The man was feeling the music, and it’s impossible to blame him. Both are classic songs.

It’s impossible to not love both these hit songs.

You know who doesn’t immediately break out into song when “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” and “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)” come on? Anti-American communists.

Everyone else starts singing because it’s the right thing to do. It should just feel natural. When I was in Vegas a few days back, we had a fire playlist for any Uber rides and both songs were being blasted.

Don’t even waste your time asking. Yes, we were singing at the top of our lungs. Did the Uber drivers love it? Impossible to say, but we can’t waste time thinking about that.

Have fun finding a better string of lyrics than the ones below:

I should’ve been a cowboy

I should’ve learned to rope and ride

Wearin’ my six-shooter, ridin’ my pony on a cattle drive

Stealin’ the young girls’ hearts

Just like Gene and Roy

Singin’ those campfire songs

Woah, I should’ve been a cowboy

As a Wisconsin man, I have very high hopes for Mordecai and the entire team this season. Do I think the Badgers will go 12-0 or 11-1 like so many fans do?

No. I’ll be happy with 10 wins, including the bowl win. It’s year one. You have to have realistic expectations. Having said that, if this is the energy and spirit Tanner Mordecai is carrying into week one, then I might have to re-assess my thoughts.

Anyone who loves Toby Keith and Big & Rich is the exact kind of man I want under center taking charge in battle.

Lead the way, Tanner, and keep the tunes coming. Both are awesome hits, and fans are ready to rock and roll.