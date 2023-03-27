Wisconsin QB Nick Evers Throws Perfect Dime, Sends Fans Into A Frenzy

Videos by OutKick
Wisconsin fans are hyped up after seeing QB Nick Evers fire an absolute dime during spring ball.
Evers transferred to Madison after spending his freshman year with the Oklahoma Sooners. Now, the former top-10 QB recruit will battle it out for the QB2 role behind Tanner Mordecai. In the team’s first practice, he took QB2 reps behind former Mississippi State Braedyn Locke.
Fans are intrigued by his arm and athleticism, and despite not getting QB1 reps, he’s sending expectations through the roof after throwing an unbelievable dime in practice to Chris Brooks Jr.
Nick Evers has fans very excited.
Given the fact Wisconsin historically has sub-par QB play, fans tend to get pumped up whenever someone capable of consistently throwing 10 yards or more arrives on campus.
I remember when Russell Wilson arrived in Madison. Everyone in the state thought they’d just won the lottery. Since then, the Badgers have never been able to have anything close to similar QB play.
With Luke Fickell in charge, he stocked the QB room with plenty of talent, and Evers is widely viewed as the future. After seeing this pass, fans were understandably excited.
Can’t wait to see this team. Been a long time since they had this much talent on the field at the same time in skill positions.— Tony (@TStrobe78) March 25, 2023
@Castle3496 look at the ball come out of Nick Evers hands 👀— Ian Steen (@BobbyswaggerFPS) March 25, 2023
Even former NBA player and legendary Wisconsin basketball player Sam Dekker wondered if it was the greatest pass in Badgers history.
A new era is underway with Luke Fickell in Madison.
Again, fans simply don’t get this kind of hype out of spring practice out of the QB position. Outside of Jack Coan, who Paul Chryst shoved out of the program in favor of Graham Mertz, Wisconsin’s QB has been pretty damn bad since Russell Wilson’s single year.
Now, Tanner Mordecai is locked in at QB1, Nick Evers is lighting up social media with throws previous Badgers QBs couldn’t have made in their wildest dreams and confidence is returning to Madison.
Luke Fickell is definitely making his presence felt.
Nick Evers won’t start this year for the Badgers as long as Tanner Mordecai remains healthy, but his time will come. Until then, he’ll probably keep firing up fans with impressive plays in practice. The young man is clearly very gifted.