Wisconsin QB Nick Evers Throws Perfect Dime, Sends Fans Into A Frenzy

Wisconsin fans are hyped up after seeing QB Nick Evers fire an absolute dime during spring ball.

Evers transferred to Madison after spending his freshman year with the Oklahoma Sooners. Now, the former top-10 QB recruit will battle it out for the QB2 role behind Tanner Mordecai. In the team’s first practice, he took QB2 reps behind former Mississippi State Braedyn Locke.

Fans are intrigued by his arm and athleticism, and despite not getting QB1 reps, he’s sending expectations through the roof after throwing an unbelievable dime in practice to Chris Brooks Jr.

DROPPIN' DIMES

Transfer QB Nick Evers (@NickEvers12) airs out a jump ball for Chris Brooks Jr. (@chris_brooksjr2). He comes away with the spectacular catch.



Regardless of whoever is under center for @BadgerFootball, it sure looks like Phil Longo's offense will be a treat. pic.twitter.com/YnAHp1eGKa — Pablo Iglesias (@PabloIglesiasTV) March 25, 2023

Nick Evers has fans very excited.

Given the fact Wisconsin historically has sub-par QB play, fans tend to get pumped up whenever someone capable of consistently throwing 10 yards or more arrives on campus.

I remember when Russell Wilson arrived in Madison. Everyone in the state thought they’d just won the lottery. Since then, the Badgers have never been able to have anything close to similar QB play.

With Luke Fickell in charge, he stocked the QB room with plenty of talent, and Evers is widely viewed as the future. After seeing this pass, fans were understandably excited.

Can’t wait to see this team. Been a long time since they had this much talent on the field at the same time in skill positions. — Tony (@TStrobe78) March 25, 2023

@Castle3496 look at the ball come out of Nick Evers hands 👀 — Ian Steen (@BobbyswaggerFPS) March 25, 2023

we’ve never had a QB like this, and i think we have multiple now. #InFickleWeTrust https://t.co/6k6vhICDL0 — 𝘿𝙮𝙡𝙖𝙣 (@SwantonBombss) March 25, 2023

Even former NBA player and legendary Wisconsin basketball player Sam Dekker wondered if it was the greatest pass in Badgers history.

Wild that this is the best throw from a QB in badgers history. https://t.co/BME7Dtlm4G — Sam Dekker (@dekker) March 26, 2023

A new era is underway with Luke Fickell in Madison.

Again, fans simply don’t get this kind of hype out of spring practice out of the QB position. Outside of Jack Coan, who Paul Chryst shoved out of the program in favor of Graham Mertz, Wisconsin’s QB has been pretty damn bad since Russell Wilson’s single year.

Now, Tanner Mordecai is locked in at QB1, Nick Evers is lighting up social media with throws previous Badgers QBs couldn’t have made in their wildest dreams and confidence is returning to Madison.

Luke Fickell is definitely making his presence felt.

Wisconsin fans are excited to see what Luke Fickell does with the team. QB Nick Evers is already hyping people up. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Nick Evers won’t start this year for the Badgers as long as Tanner Mordecai remains healthy, but his time will come. Until then, he’ll probably keep firing up fans with impressive plays in practice. The young man is clearly very gifted.