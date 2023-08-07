Videos by OutKick

Wisconsin Badgers receiver Chimere Dike has fans going wild after an absurd catch during training camp.

Wisconsin opens the season in under three weeks, and despite Luke Fickell’s best attempts to dial back hype and expectations, fans are salivating for a new era of Badgers football.

An easy schedule combined with a new offense that will air it out has fans expecting a dominant year one from Fickell in Madison.

Luke Fickell faces huge expectations in year one with the Wisconsin Badgers. Will the team improve under his leadership? (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Well, Dike definitely has expectations flying even higher after a recent training camp catch. The most-accomplished returning Badgers receiver hauled in a one-handed catch from QB Tanner Mordeci that would rival OBJ’s infamous snag.

Watch the downright insane catch below.

Wisconsin fans are fired up.

It’s almost like Wisconsin fans are finding out every single day that expectations, in fact, can absolutely continue to go higher.

This catch set Badgers Twitter on fire and for good reason. Wisconsin fans simply aren’t used to seeing plays like this.

Wisconsin Badgers receiver Chimere Dike makes downright insane catch during training camp. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

It’s usually line up behind a massive offensive line, a fullback, two tight ends, snap the ball, turn around and hand it off.

Now, the team is slinging it all over the place with Tanner Mordecai, Dike and the rest of the re-tooled offense.

Even OBJ approves of what he saw!

💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) August 7, 2023

A new era has arrived in Madison with Luke Fickell leading the way.

As OutKick readers know, Wisconsin fans have been craving a new era of football after multiple disappointing seasons.

The team is 20-13 over the past three years. That’s simply not acceptable for a program that had grown used to double digit win seasons on a regular basis. From 2009-2019, the Badgers had eight double digit win seasons. Then, the program hit a brutal rut, Paul Chryst was fired, Luke Fickell was hired and it’s a new day in Madison.

Fans deserve better than eight win seasons, and fans definitely deserve better than whatever the offense turned into since 2020. Lining up and pulverizing weaker teams will win you a lot of games, but it won’t be anyone with speed and athleticism.

A change was needed, and AD Chris McIntosh swung for the fence by hiring Luke Fickell.

Wisconsin Badgers football fans have incredibly high hopes for Luke Fickell. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now, it’s time to find out if the Fickell era starts with a bang or not. Again, he might want to dial down expectations, but nobody seems interested in listening. If more clips like this come out, then the hype is going to hit a fever pitch. Buckle up, Wisconsin fans. Things are going to get crazy.