Career Criminal Savagely Attacks Female Police Officer With A Hammer In Terrifying Video: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A police officer in Middletown, Connecticut was savagely beaten by a man armed with a hammer, and the video is among the most horrifying things you’ll ever see.

Winston Tate has been arrested and accused of brutally attacking Middletown detective Karli Travis in the early morning hours of August 12, according to WFSB.

Tate, a career criminal who reportedly attacked cops on two other occasions, can be seen approaching Travis on the body camera footage armed with a hammer.

Winston Tate accused of brutally attacking police officer. (Credit: Getty Images)

The Middletown detective asks him to drop the hammer, and that’s when all hell broke loose. The violent criminal refused to drop the weapon, advanced on Travis and began to beat her with it.

She desperately attempted to get her handgun out and fired absolute rounds of desperation to save her life. It’s believed the detective hit Tate multiple times, but he didn’t suffer serious injuries, according to the Daily Mail.

He was eventually taken into custody after backup arrived. You can watch the video below.

*Warning: Content is extremely graphic.

Female police officer attacked with a hammer by 57-year-old Winston Tate who was on probation for attacking another officer in 2020.



He survived so he might do it again as Connecticut is another pro-criminal, easy on crime leftist cesspool. pic.twitter.com/tPGKwPRdwQ — iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) August 16, 2023

Bond set at $500,000 for Winston Tate.

Despite the fact Winston Tate has a documented history of violence, he was out on the streets and able to allegedly brutally attack a female police officer a fraction of his size.

A judge has now determined that he will do what he can to keep him behind bars. Bond has been set at $500,000 after Tate was charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, second-degree assault, assault on public safety personnel, and interfering with police, according to the Daily Mail.

Tate attempted to strip his clothes off after hearing the judge’s ruling, according to the same report.

Hopefully, the criminal justice system delivers justice and detective Karli Travis makes a full recovery. She fought for as long as she could and is lucky to be alive.