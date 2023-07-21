Electric ‘Winning Time’ Season 2 Trailer Hits The Web, Promises Sports Fans An Epic Ride

Videos by OutKick

The trailer for “Winning Time” season two is here, and it’s glorious.

“Winning Time” was a massive hit for HBO in 2022 as fans watched the rise of Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Season one was must-watch TV for NBA and sports fans. It was one of the best sports productions viewers had seen in a very long time, and John C. Reilly absolutely killed it as Lakers owner Jerry Buss.

Now, it’s time for fans to get back with the Lakers and Celtics starting August 6, and judging from the season two trailer, it’s going to be another epic ride.

“Winning Time” season two looks like it’s going to be awesome.

Again, the first season of “Winning Time” couldn’t have been any better. Fans were introduced to Magic Johnson as a young rookie who took the NBA by storm as Jerry Buss turns the Lakers into a franchise that people care about.

It was a drama told through the lens of a basketball story. Even though it was a true story, the basketball story felt secondary a lot of the time, and that’s a great thing.

It was must-watch every single moment Reilly was on the screen as the eccentric and wild Lakers owner. Quincy Isaiah was also an A+ casting decision as Magic Johnson and Adrien Brody is also excellent as Pat Riley.

“Winning Time” tells the story of the rise of the Los Angeles Lakers and Magic Johnson. (Credit: HBO)

Hell, there’s not a poor casting decision in the entire series. It’s also shocking how much Sean Patrick Small looks like Larry Bird in the series.

Now, the second season will focus heavily on the Lakers/Celtics rivalry, and that should give fans plenty of entertaining moments.

If season two is even 50% as entertaining as season one, then it will 100% be worth watching.

“Winning Time” returns August 6 on HBO. Fans can’t wait for season two. (Credit: HBO)

Check out season two starting August 6. We’ll definitely have plenty of coverage at OutKick.