Wimbledon Bans Russian Tennis Players, Clay Calls It ‘Social Justice Anarchy’

Tennis players from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to compete at Wimbledon this year due to Russia’s “unjustified” invasion of Ukraine, and OutKick founder Clay Travis said he thinks it’s mob rule and social justice anarchy.

“I think Wimbledon got it wrong,” he said.

“I don’t believe you should hold individual athletes who are representing themselves primarily, not their countries … I don’t believe you should hold individual athletes responsible for the choices for their country makes,” Travis said. “Particularly because we don’t even know what those individual athletes think about the invasion of Ukraine.”

“I disagree wholeheartedly with many of the choices that are being made by China,” Travis said. “I think China is committing genocide against the Uyghurs. I think there should be significant consequences at the global scale against China. I do not believe individual Chinese athletes should be disallowed from participation in the United States.”

Here’s everything Travis had to say:

