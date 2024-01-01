Heated Argument Erupts Between Chiefs Players: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Tempers boiled over Sunday during the Chiefs/Bengals game.

Kansas City walked off the field with a 25-17 win in a game that was much closer than it should have been.

The Chiefs continue to struggle and fail to look the part of being an elite team, even when winning. It’s been a frustrating season, and that was on full display Sunday on the sideline.

Linebacker Willie Gay had to be restrained during a very tense and heated argument with teammate Charles Omenihu during the first half. It’s not clear what sparked the altercation, but Gay got up and looked ready to seriously escalate things when teammates rushed in.

You can watch the situation unfold below, and send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The Chiefs own sideline appears to be having some issues. pic.twitter.com/M6ylGDLXsR — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 31, 2023

How do we think things are going behind closed doors for the Chiefs? Do we think it’s all sunshine and roses?

The answer to that question is almost certainly no. It’s never a good sign when players are flipping out on the sideline.

This situation between Gay and Omenihu wasn’t just a brief exchange of words to get them on the same page. Gay looked like he was ready to fight if it came to it.

Whenever a grown man has to be restrained, it’s a sign things have escalated a bit too far. Is it possible the team being bogged down with distractions (thanks, Taylor Swift!) and having a disappointing six losses and the season is pushing players to a breaking point?

It certainly appears like that could be the case. At the same time, this is the drama and carnage NFL fans crave. Are you not entertained? We almost had a fight on the sidelines of an NFL game! Inject that chaos into my veins.

A massive sideline argument broke out for the Chiefs during a win over the Bengals. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Chiefs finish out the season with the Chargers, and all bets are off once the playoffs start. All we know for sure is Kansas City is showing serious cracks. That’s bad news for fans, but great news for the content game!