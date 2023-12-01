There Will Be An American On F1 Grid Again In 2024 As Williams Sticks With Logan Sargeant, But Now Pressure Is Really On

Videos by OutKick

Just days after the checkered flag fell at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to wrap up the 2023 Formula 1 season, we now have a full grid for 2024. This comes after Williams announced they will retain American Logan Sargeant next season.

That’s great news for the Fort Lauderdale native — and great for F1 — but now the pressure is really on.

The second Williams seat alongside Alex Albon was the only spot left up for grabs on the grid for quite a while. All along, it was made perfectly clear that it was Sargeant’s spot to lose. Team principal James Vowles said at one point that the team had set targets for Sargeant to hit in the final few races of the season.

Apparently, he got the job done.

“I am pleased to continue our journey with Logan into the 2024 season,” Vowles said in a statement. “Logan has demonstrated immense skill whilst under the pressure of the world stage, making him a perfect fit for our team.”

Sargeant echoed Vowles’ enthusiasm for keeping some consistency in the team’s lineup.

“I am thrilled to be continuing with Williams Racing for the 2024 season,” Sargeant said. “It has been an incredible journey with the team so far, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue developing as a driver within such a talented and dedicated group.

“We have exciting plans for the future, and I can’t wait to contribute to the team’s success in the coming year.”

2024 Will Be A Make Or Break Season For Sargeant

Sargeant finished the season in P21 in the driver standings. However, that was the first point scored by an American driver in 30 years.

While he had his share of costly crashes throughout the season, Sargeant showed some serious flashes of potential. He also seemed to perform on weekends when Williams’ car was best suited for the circuit. Places that reward lower downforce set-ups like Monza, Las Vegas, and COTA, where he scored his first points.

Consistency in the team’s lineup is huge. Especially as they try to build on a strong P7 finish this season. Especially as they look to develop a 2024 car that will give both Sargeant and Albon more opportunities to score points.

Getting a second season should be a massive confidence booster for Sargeant, however, the expectations will be higher next year. Costly mistakes won’t be overlooked like they may have been during a rookie campaign. There needs to be an uptick in points or the team could certainly look for a change in 2025. There are plenty of talented F2 drivers or recent graduates out there. For instance, 2023 champ Théo Pourchaire or 2022 champ and Aston Martin reserve driver Felipe Drugovich would be options.

Ultimately, it’s great for F1 to have an American driver on the grid. I think considering their solid season, Williams made the right call in sticking with Sargeant for 2024.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle